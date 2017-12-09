Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 35 points Saturday

Williams scored 35 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go with two rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-112 win against Washington.

Despite returning to the bench, Williams proved that he is the most consistent scorer in the Clippers' offense by scoring a team-high 35 points on Saturday. Without Blake Griffin for at least the next two months, someone needed to fill the void. Williams has more than picked up the slack, averaging 23.8 points in the five games since Griffin's injury. Whether from the bench or in the occasional start, Williams is the go-to option for the Clippers' offense moving forward.