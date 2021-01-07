Williams recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 win over the Warriors.

Williams hasn't seen quite the workload or usage he did last season, with the veteran garnering just 20.8 minutes per game and scoring 9.2 points on 8.3 shots. The addition of Luke Kennard this season and the retention of Reggie Jackson has cut into Williams' playing time, and he's not worth rostering in standard leagues as long as his playing time remains this low.