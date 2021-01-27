Williams tallied 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 108-99 loss to the Hawks.

Williams' final line left much to be desired, but his team-high 32.9 percent usage rate and season-high 14 shot attempts are positive signs for his short-term production moving forward. The Clippers were without three starters Tuesday -- Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols), Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Patrick Beverley (knee) -- and none of those players are certain to rejoin the team for the remaining five games of its road trip. Assuming that's the case, Williams should be able to maintain the elevated usage rate in the short term, and better lines will be coming when his shot starts to fall again.