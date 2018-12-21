Clippers' Lou Williams: Sensational in return from injury
Williams (hamstring) poured in 26 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT) and added eight assists, one rebound and two steals across 24 minutes in the Clippers' 125-121 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.
Williams' return from a four-game absence was a rousing success, as he generated his best scoring total since Nov. 2 while equaling his second-highest shooting percentage of the campaign. The sharpshooting veteran essentially extended what had already been a very strong offensive month before he got hurt, as Williams had already posted success rates from the floor of 50 percent or better in three of his first five pre-injury December games. Now apparently back at full health, he'll look to keep the hot hand versus the Nuggets on Saturday night.
