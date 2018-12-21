Clippers' Lou Williams: Set to return Thursday

Williams (hamstring) will take the court Thursday against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams missed the previous four matchups due to a hamstring injury, but head Doc Rivers confirmed prior to tipoff that Williams is good to go. He averaged 15.4 points along with 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his last five contests prior to the injury, and he'll be limited to around 25 minutes Thursday, although he typically doesn't play much more than that anyway (25.2 minutes per contest over 26 games in 2018).