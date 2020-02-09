Clippers' Lou Williams: Set to start
Williams is expected to start Sunday's game against the Cavs, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Williams will get the nod in place of the injured Patrick Beverley, which means either Landry Shamet or Rodney McGruder will head to the bench. It's likely an effort by coach Doc Rivers to jumpstart his team after a shocking, 142-115 blowout at the hands of Minnesota on Saturday night.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads team from bench with 22•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 15 against Magic•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Back in bench role•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Struggles from distance in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Enters starting five•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Productive despite shooting woes•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.