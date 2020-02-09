Play

Clippers' Lou Williams: Set to start

Williams is expected to start Sunday's game against the Cavs, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Williams will get the nod in place of the injured Patrick Beverley, which means either Landry Shamet or Rodney McGruder will head to the bench. It's likely an effort by coach Doc Rivers to jumpstart his team after a shocking, 142-115 blowout at the hands of Minnesota on Saturday night.

