Clippers' Lou Williams: Shines against Spurs
Williams had 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), four assists and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 134-109 win at San Antonio.
Williams is one of the most important bench players for the Clippers and he has scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests. His upside will be capped by his playing time, but he sees enough minutes on the hardwood to be a reliable fantasy asset on most formats.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...