Clippers' Lou Williams: Shines against Spurs

Williams had 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), four assists and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 134-109 win at San Antonio.

Williams is one of the most important bench players for the Clippers and he has scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests. His upside will be capped by his playing time, but he sees enough minutes on the hardwood to be a reliable fantasy asset on most formats.