Williams posted five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 105-89 loss to the Mavericks.
Wednesday's performance was uncharacteristically ineffective for Williams, who has found his stride lately after struggling early in the season. He had averaged 16.1 points on 46.7 percent shooting in his previous 18 outings coming into Wednesday's game.
