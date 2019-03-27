Clippers' Lou Williams: Solid stat line in win

Williams finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Williams played his usual allotment of minutes off the bench on Tuesday, hitting 20 points once again. He's played a pivotal role off the bench for the Clippers and should continue to see heavy usage down the stretch.