Clippers' Lou Williams: Solid stat line in win
Williams finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Williams played his usual allotment of minutes off the bench on Tuesday, hitting 20 points once again. He's played a pivotal role off the bench for the Clippers and should continue to see heavy usage down the stretch.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 29 points and five threes•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drains game-winning trey•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Becomes highest bench scorer ever•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for 40 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Fills up box score in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles despite shooting woes•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...