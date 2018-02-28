Williams tallied 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

Williams' second-half efforts were instrumental to the Clippers overcoming a 19-point third-quarter deficit and eventually escaping with the win. The veteran's scoring total was a team high and represented his seventh game with at least 20 points in nine February contests. The 31-year-old continues to see a starter's workload off the bench, logging between 30 and 36 minutes in every game during the current month. That allotment figures to remain the norm even when Avery Bradley (sports hernia) eventually returns, rendering Williams a highly coveted asset across all formats.