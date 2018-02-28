Clippers' Lou Williams: Spearheads furious comeback Tuesday
Williams tallied 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.
Williams' second-half efforts were instrumental to the Clippers overcoming a 19-point third-quarter deficit and eventually escaping with the win. The veteran's scoring total was a team high and represented his seventh game with at least 20 points in nine February contests. The 31-year-old continues to see a starter's workload off the bench, logging between 30 and 36 minutes in every game during the current month. That allotment figures to remain the norm even when Avery Bradley (sports hernia) eventually returns, rendering Williams a highly coveted asset across all formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Eye-popping heater in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 19 in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Bench-high scoring total in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Agrees to three-year extension•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Subdued in reserve role on Sunday.•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...