Williams will get the start at point guard for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

Coach Doc Rivers opted to shake up the Clippers' backcourt by replacing Milos Todosic and Austin Rivers with Williams and Sindarius Thornwell. It is an interesting move, as Williams has been tremendous in a reserve role this season. Still, his workload will presumably remain the same.