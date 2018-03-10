Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting Friday
Williams will get the start at point guard for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Coach Doc Rivers opted to shake up the Clippers' backcourt by replacing Milos Todosic and Austin Rivers with Williams and Sindarius Thornwell. It is an interesting move, as Williams has been tremendous in a reserve role this season. Still, his workload will presumably remain the same.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Another prolific scoring effort•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring tally off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Reduced usage, output in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Spearheads furious comeback Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Eye-popping heater in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...