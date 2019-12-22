Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting Sunday
Williams will get the start Sunday against OKC, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With Patrick Beverley out of action, Williams will move into the lineup as the nominal point guard. It could result in a slightly increased role for the veteran, though he typically plays big minutes off the bench.
