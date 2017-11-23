Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting Wednesday

Williams will start Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The Clippers didn't announce the decision until just before tip, but Williams will make a rare start in the wake of the news that Patrick Beverley (knee) will miss the rest of the season. Williams, a former Sixth Man of the Year, has started only 90 of 798 career regular season games.

