Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting Wednesday
Williams will start Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
The Clippers didn't announce the decision until just before tip, but Williams will make a rare start in the wake of the news that Patrick Beverley (knee) will miss the rest of the season. Williams, a former Sixth Man of the Year, has started only 90 of 798 career regular season games.
