Clippers' Lou Williams: Starts and scores 20 versus Atlanta

Williams started on Wednesday and amassed 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3PT) and eight assists in a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Williams has been coming off the bench all season, but it's clear Doc Rivers wanted to switch things up for this struggling Clippers team. Not to mention, the fact that Patrick Beverley is out for the year due to a knee injury obviously played in that decision as well, as this is one of the thinnest backcourts in the NBA. Whether he comes off the bench or not, Williams will play 30 minutes a game and run this offense as one of the only playmakers on this roster.