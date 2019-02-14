Clippers' Lou Williams: Stays hot in big win
Williams delivered 30 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and one rebound across 22 minutes in the Clippers' 134-107 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
It's true that when Williams goes into a shooting funk it can be pronounced, and certainly even stretch for multiple games. However, when he's on, he's simply one of the most prolific sources of offense in the entire league. Williams currently fits the latter description, as he's now shooting an eye-popping 61.0 percent over his last two games on his way to an average of 37.5 points during that stretch. The veteran's efficiency was especially through the roof Wednesday, and the scoring tally was his fourth of at least 30 thus far in February. Williams heads into the All-Star break with averages of 26.9 points on 49.2 percent shooting, including 52.0 percent from distance, in his first seven February contests.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for 45 in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Posts below-average final line•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Huge scoring haul in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Monster game in comeback win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring tally•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Inefficient night in loss•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...