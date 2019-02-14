Clippers' Lou Williams: Stays hot in big win

Williams delivered 30 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and one rebound across 22 minutes in the Clippers' 134-107 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

It's true that when Williams goes into a shooting funk it can be pronounced, and certainly even stretch for multiple games. However, when he's on, he's simply one of the most prolific sources of offense in the entire league. Williams currently fits the latter description, as he's now shooting an eye-popping 61.0 percent over his last two games on his way to an average of 37.5 points during that stretch. The veteran's efficiency was especially through the roof Wednesday, and the scoring tally was his fourth of at least 30 thus far in February. Williams heads into the All-Star break with averages of 26.9 points on 49.2 percent shooting, including 52.0 percent from distance, in his first seven February contests.