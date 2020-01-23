Clippers' Lou Williams: Struggles from distance in loss

Williams poured in 18 points (6-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added seven assists and six rebounds across 35 minutes in the Clippers' 102-95 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.

Williams entered the starting five with Patrick Beverley (groin) out of action Wednesday, but he scuffled badly from distance, capping his overall contributions. The veteran is just 3-for-18 from three-point range in his last two games combined, and 11-for-38 from the floor overall during that modest sample. Nevertheless, Williams has managed to hit double digits in the scoring column in all 10 January games, and he could get another run with the first unit Friday versus the Heat if Beverley remains out for that contest.