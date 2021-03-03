Williams had 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists across 22 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss at Boston.
Williams scored in double digits for the third game -- and he's done that in all but two of his last 14 contests -- but that's where the positives end regarding his performance, as he struggled badly from the field and needed 13 shots to net 12 points. Williams should remain a decent fantasy asset due to his scoring potential despite coming off the bench, but his days of averaging close to 20 points per game seem to be a thing of the past.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Impresses off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Will play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Not available Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Tough night in loss to Nets•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Continues superb scoring•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads shorthanded Clippers in loss•