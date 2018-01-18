Williams contributed 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.

Williams wasn't nearly as sharp from the field as he's been recently, with his 33.3 percent success rate from the field his lowest since Dec. 29. The 13-year veteran still managed to find his way to his 27th consecutive double-digit scoring effort, pushing his scoring average to 30.0 points over nine January contests in the process. Given the veteran's extended stretch of offensive success, Wednesday's downturn can safely be considered an outlier.