Clippers' Lou Williams: Struggles with shot in win
Williams registered 12 points (5-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Thursday's 103 -97 win over the Spurs.
Williams' shooting night was representative of the Clippers' shooting fortunes overall, as they managed a win by only converting 43 percent of their shot attempts. Williams wasn't even able to convert his favorite play -- the snazzy screen-roll with Montrezl Harrell -- with any efficiency.
