Clippers' Lou Williams: Subdued in reserve role on Sunday.
Williams recorded 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Mavericks.
Williams' reduced output may be a portent of things to come, as Dario Gallinari's' return coupled with Avery Bradley's arrival gives the vet fewer opportunities. He tried to make the best of his chance Monday but he was not his usual self. Williams owners should monitor his situation as Gallinari and Harris improve.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 21 off bench Saturday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 22 off bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 40 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Elite level of thievery in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Struggles from field in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 31 points Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...