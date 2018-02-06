Williams recorded 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Mavericks.

Williams' reduced output may be a portent of things to come, as Dario Gallinari's' return coupled with Avery Bradley's arrival gives the vet fewer opportunities. He tried to make the best of his chance Monday but he was not his usual self. Williams owners should monitor his situation as Gallinari and Harris improve.