Clippers' Lou Williams: Successful encore to career-best effort
Williams provided 30 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 win over the Kings.
After having netted a career-high 50 points on Wednesday, Williams showed no signs of fatigue Thursday despite also playing his third game in four nights. The veteran sharpshooter has now scored at least 30 points in four of the first six contests of 2018, and despite Blake Griffin's return to action from a concussion, Williams still put up well over 20 shots for the third consecutive game, including double-digit tries from three-point range for the second straight contest. Factoring in Thursday's production, the 31-year-old is sporting averages of 32.7 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 33.7 minutes thus far in January.
