Clippers' Lou Williams: Takes over in second half

Williams (calf) contributed 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Suns.

Back in action after a two-game absence, Williams missed five of his first six shots and committed six turnovers, but shook off the rust by the time the third quarter arrived. The veteran guard was instrumental in turning the game into a runaway victory, scoring 16 consecutive points for the Clippers during one stretch of the second half. Though his production has tailed off slightly since Paul George made his team debut Nov. 14, Williams is still averaging 18.4 points, 6.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 triples per game since that date.