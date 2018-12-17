Clippers' Lou Williams: Takes part in shootaround

Williams (hamstring) participated in Monday's shootaround, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams is currently nursing a hamstring injury. He appears to be on track with his original two-week return timetable, which would keep the guard sidelined just past Christmas. In the meantime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley should continue to see expanded roles.

