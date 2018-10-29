Clippers' Lou Williams: Tallies 17 points on second unit
Williams poured in 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six assists and one steal across 16 minutes in the Clippers' 136-104 win over the Wizards on Sunday.
Williams celebrated his 32nd birthday with a flurry of offense, scoring more than a point per minute on the floor while also finding time to serve as an effective facilitator. The veteran sharpshooter has unsurprisingly rattled off six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to open the season, taking double-digit shot attempts in all but one of those contests. Williams has also drained multiple threes in four of those games and should continue thriving with his typical allotment of minutes in the mid-20s off the bench.
