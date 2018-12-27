Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high 24 points off the bench

Williams turned in 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 win over the Kings.

Although the starting five all scored in double-digits on Wednesday, it was Williams and Montrezl Harrell who packed the hardest punch for the Clippers in bench roles, with Williams swiftly inflicting damage in only 22 minutes on the court. The Clippers made a significant investment in Williams last season, and he continues to do what he does best, acting as one of the league's best sixth men. The Clippers are one of the big surprises this season, and Williams owners should start him with confidence.