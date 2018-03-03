Williams generated 21 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Friday's 128-105 win over the Knicks.

It was a somewhat atypical final line for Williams, who got to got to his familiar 20-point threshold despite coming up uncharacteristically empty from long distance but turned in a near-perfect showing from the charity stripe. Furthermore, he was more prolific as a facilitator than usual, with his eight assists matching his second-highest total in that category over the last 13 games. Williams' instant offense off the bench and ability to log a starter's workload project to keep his fantasy stock as strong as ever as the Clippers continue to push for a playoff spot over the balance of the regular season.