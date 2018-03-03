Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring tally off bench
Williams generated 21 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Friday's 128-105 win over the Knicks.
It was a somewhat atypical final line for Williams, who got to got to his familiar 20-point threshold despite coming up uncharacteristically empty from long distance but turned in a near-perfect showing from the charity stripe. Furthermore, he was more prolific as a facilitator than usual, with his eight assists matching his second-highest total in that category over the last 13 games. Williams' instant offense off the bench and ability to log a starter's workload project to keep his fantasy stock as strong as ever as the Clippers continue to push for a playoff spot over the balance of the regular season.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Reduced usage, output in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Spearheads furious comeback Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Eye-popping heater in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 19 in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Bench-high scoring total in loss•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...