Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring tally

Williams poured in 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and added six assists, three rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

The veteran sharpshooter ended up pacing the Clippers in scoring on the night in his bench role, and he was actually the only player on the squad to eclipse the 20-point mark. The sharp 55.6 percent success rate from the floor that Williams generated was a particularly welcome sight following a pair of games during which Williams had gone an unsightly 6-for-33 from the field, including 1-for-12 from three-point range. Williams now has over 20 points in three of his past four contests and wrapped up January with averages of 20.4 points (on 41.1 percent shooting), 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 28.0 minutes per contest.