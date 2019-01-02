Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring total in loss
Williams generated 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 119-113 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.
While the final line was a solid one, it could have been much better had Williams simply been slightly more accurate from distance. The veteran also missed an important free throw with 1:26 remaining and the Clippers down six, and he finished with just a 55.6 percent success rate from the charity stripe for the night, his second-lowest figure of the season. On the brighter side of the equation, Williams' scoring tally was his fourth over 20 points in the last five games, as he continues to fill the role of top offensive threat off the bench on many nights. He'll look to break a 1-for-10 slump from three-point range that's encompassed his last two games against the Suns on Friday night.
