Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring total in upset

Williams furnished 33 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Williams exploded for a sensational performance off the bench, spearheading the second Clippers upset of the series at Oracle Arena. The veteran sharpshooter had endured a forgettable night in Game 4, when he'd drained just two of 10 attempts on his way to a modest 12 points over 30 minutes. Therefore, Wednesday's resurgence was a particularly welcome sight, and it gave Williams the starring role in both of Los Angeles' wins during the series. He'll look to keep the hot hand going in another do-or-die scenario in Game 6 on his Staples Center home floor.