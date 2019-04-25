Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring total in upset
Williams furnished 33 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Williams exploded for a sensational performance off the bench, spearheading the second Clippers upset of the series at Oracle Arena. The veteran sharpshooter had endured a forgettable night in Game 4, when he'd drained just two of 10 attempts on his way to a modest 12 points over 30 minutes. Therefore, Wednesday's resurgence was a particularly welcome sight, and it gave Williams the starring role in both of Los Angeles' wins during the series. He'll look to keep the hot hand going in another do-or-die scenario in Game 6 on his Staples Center home floor.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Fuels spectacular comeback•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 25 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Deemed probable Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Across the board effort in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Joins first unit•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 18 in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...