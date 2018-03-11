Williams finished with 25 points (10-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over the Magic.

Williams logged a second consecutive start at point guard and generated a team-high scoring total. The veteran guard has now eclipsed 20 shot attempts in three of the past four games, as well as the 20-point mark in four of five March contests. The 31-year-old has also drained multiple threes in three straight, and his production figures to only keep trending upward as long as head coach Doc Rivers opts to keep him on the first unit.