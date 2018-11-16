Williams delivered 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in the Clippers' 116-111 win over the Spurs on Thursday.

Williams paced the Clippers in scoring on the night and delivered a particularly clutch three-pointer with 41.4 seconds remaining that snapped a 107-107 deadlock. The veteran then followed up that 29-footer with a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds remaining that helped seal the win. Williams has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in six of seven November games, and those numbers could see even more of an uptick if he's able to improve his current 40.3 percent success rate for the month.