Williams recorded 23 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals through 29 minutes off the bench in the 113-110 loss to Sacramento on Sunday.

Williams easily had his season best in the loss Sunday. The guard has been a consistent role player for the most part off the bench and has been receiving extra minutes with teammate Paul George not playing. Williams was one of the key reasons the Clippers were able to hang in the game for so long and could possibly bounce his way into the starting rotation as long as George is out.