Clippers' Lou Williams: To receive Wednesday off
Coach Doc Rivers stated that he intends to rest Williams in Wednesday's preseason game against Minnesota, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Williams is set for a day off as the Clippers prepare for the upcoming regular season. Rivers also mentioned that one other Los Angeles veteran will likely be held out of the contest. Williams figures to take the court next against the Lakers on Saturday.
