Williams will start Sunday night's game against the Cavaliers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) sidelined along with Paul George (toe), the Clippers will go small and start Patrick Beverley and Reggie Jackson in the backcourt, with Williams serving as the nominal small forward. Coach Ty Lue may be looking to capitalize on Williams' recent hot streak, which has seen him average 20.0 points on 57-47-88 shooting over the last five games. He's also chipped in 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game in that span.