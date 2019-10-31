Clippers' Lou Williams: To start Wednesday
Williams will get the start Wednesday against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Williams will make a spot start against the Jazz in place of Kawhi Leonard. While the start was unanticipated, Williams' production should fall in line with his usual offering of 22.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 threes in 31.0 minutes.
