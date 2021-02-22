Williams was held to five points (2-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Nets.
Williams had been on a scoring heater entering Sunday, as he averaged 20.3 points on 49.3 percent shooting over his previous nine games. He was unable to get anything going Sunday, but Williams should continue to serve as the Clippers' primary scorer off the bench heading into a four-game Week 10.
