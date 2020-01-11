Clippers' Lou Williams: Two assists shy of double-double

Williams had 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-100 over the Warriors.

Williams has always been a scoring machine and that shouldn't surprise anyone, but he has been evolving into a playmaking threat of late -- the veteran guard has dished out five or more dimes in seven straight contests. 'Sweet Lou' is averaging 20.4 points and 7.4 assists per game over that seven-game stretch, and should remain productive in most formats due to his consistent playing time off the bench.