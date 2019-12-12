Play

Clippers' Lou Williams: Two dimes shy of double-double

Williams generated 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 win over the Raptors.

Williams delivered a well-rounded line while providing efficient offense. Efficiency is not usually his calling card, but he is averaging career highs in assists and rebounds.

