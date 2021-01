Williams (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is still considered day-to-day and his potential return will depend on how he feels in practice, according to coach Ty Lue. The 34-year-old guard has been off to a slow start this season due to a decreased role that's seen him go from 28.7 minutes per game last year to 19.7 minutes per game so far through 12 games.