Clippers' Lou Williams: Unproductive in Friday's loss
Williams ended with just seven points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-97 loss to San Antonio.
Williams struggled mightily during Friday's loss, coming away with just seven points in 28 minutes. He has been playing very well prior to this game and those accommodating him on their roster simply need to forget about this performance and move on. He is putting up top-70 numbers for the season and given the improvements made to the roster, this is likely going to be his ceiling moving forward.
