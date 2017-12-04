Clippers' Lou Williams: Will come off bench Sunday
Williams will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
While Williams is certainly comfortable coming off the bench as a Sixth Man of the Year award winner, the move is still a surprising one given how productive he's been as a member of the starting lineup this season. C.J. Williams will get the start at shooting guard, but Lou should still see a fairly heavy dose of minutes given he's one of the main sources of offensive production for this struggling Clippers team.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Puts up 20 points in blowout loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starts and scores 20 versus Atlanta•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 31 in Monday's loss•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...