Clippers' Lou Williams: Will come off bench Sunday

Williams will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

While Williams is certainly comfortable coming off the bench as a Sixth Man of the Year award winner, the move is still a surprising one given how productive he's been as a member of the starting lineup this season. C.J. Williams will get the start at shooting guard, but Lou should still see a fairly heavy dose of minutes given he's one of the main sources of offensive production for this struggling Clippers team.