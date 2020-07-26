Williams will have to quarantine for 10 days, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After it was initially reported that Williams may have to quarantine for up to two weeks following his excused absence from the bubble, the NBA has officially announced that the veteran guard will have to quarantine for 10 days. The quarantine will force the 33-year-old to miss the Clippers' first two seeding games against the Lakers on Thursday and the Pelicans on Saturday. While this is a huge blow for the Clippers, the team will likely turn to two great options in Patrick Beverly and Landry Shamet to be the main beneficiaries of Williams' vacated minutes. The Clippers guard's first opportunity to return to the floor will come on August 4th against the Suns.