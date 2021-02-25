Williams will return for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Williams was held out of Tuesday's game against Washington for rest purposes, but he'll be back in the rotation Thursday for the first of two meetings with the Grizzlies. In his last game against Brooklyn on Sunday, Williams finished with just five points on 2-of-11 shooting in 22 minutes.
