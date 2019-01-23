Clippers' Lou Williams: Will play Tuesday
Williams (hamstring) will be available Tuesday against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of ESPN reports. Buha adds that Williams will have an unspecified minutes restriction.
Williams was initially downgraded to questionable, but after going through a pregame workout he's been cleared to take the floor. The score-first guard missed each of the Clippers' previous two games, and he'll likely be somewhat limited -- Doc Rivers refused to throw out a number -- with the Clippers playing in Miami on Wednesday night.
