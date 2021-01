Williams will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After missing the previous two games with a hip injury, Williams is set to return Wednesday. In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has averaged 9.3 points over 19.7 minutes per game. It's uncertain whether he'll play his usual minutes or not, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Clippers elect to ease him back in on a more limited basis.