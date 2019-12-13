Clippers' Lou Williams: Won't play Friday
Williams was ruled out for Friday's game at Minnesota due to a sore right calf, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams had 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Raptors, but it's unclear when the injury first cropped up. Derrick Walton and Jerome Robinson figure to see increased minutes in his absence. Williams' status for the second half of the back-to-back Saturday remains up in the air.
