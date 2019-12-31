Play

Clippers' Lou Williams: Won't play Tuesday

Williams won't play Tuesday against Sacramento due to personal reasons, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

It's unclear why exactly the Clippers ruled out their veteran guard for Tuesday's slate, as Williams posted 16 points in 33 minutes against Utah last Saturday. Nevertheless, Derrick Walton and Landry Shamet are candidates to see their roles increased as a result of Williams' absence Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories