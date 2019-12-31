Clippers' Lou Williams: Won't play Tuesday
Williams won't play Tuesday against Sacramento due to personal reasons, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
It's unclear why exactly the Clippers ruled out their veteran guard for Tuesday's slate, as Williams posted 16 points in 33 minutes against Utah last Saturday. Nevertheless, Derrick Walton and Landry Shamet are candidates to see their roles increased as a result of Williams' absence Tuesday.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Nears double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Paces team in scoring and assists•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting Sunday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Shines against Spurs•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Ejected in fourth quarter•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Takes over in second half•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...