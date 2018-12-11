Clippers' Lou Williams: Won't return Monday
WIlliams (hamstring) will not return to Monday's game against the Suns, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams was forced to exit in the first half of Monday's game with a sore left hamstring. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for the Clippers' next game, which is Tuesday against the Raptors. More information should come out following Monday's game, as well as during Tuesday's morning shootaround.
