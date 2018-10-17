Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play Wednesday

Mbah a Moute (calf) is available to play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Mbah a Moute had been limited by a calf injury during training camp, but some time off has him feeling healthy enough to play in Tuesday's opener. He is expected to come off the bench.

