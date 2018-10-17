Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play Wednesday
Mbah a Moute (calf) is available to play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Mbah a Moute had been limited by a calf injury during training camp, but some time off has him feeling healthy enough to play in Tuesday's opener. He is expected to come off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Close to returning from calf injury•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will not play Wednesday to rest•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Logs 16 minutes in team debut•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Inks one-year deal with Clippers•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...