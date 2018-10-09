Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Close to returning from calf injury

According to Clippers' coach Doc Rivers, Mbah a Moute is still out, but close to returning from a calf injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute missed the Clippers' previous preseason game as he continues to deal with a calf injury, however it now seems his return is close. The Clippers play again on Tuesday, then have over a week off before playing on the following Wednesday, so while it is uncertain whether or not he will be back for the preseason finale on Tuesday, all signs are pointing to Mbah a Moute being healthy for the regular season opener next Wednesday.